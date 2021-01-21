Thursday's COVID-19 update: Guilford documents 5 new deaths, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 7,187 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 698,099. There were a total of 55,844 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 10.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 32,005 cases (596 cases per 10,000 residents) and 365 deaths. That's an increase of 267 cases since Wednesday report and five new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,274 active cases of COVID-19 and 28,726 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 345 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 250 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,175 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 23,107 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 12,962 total cases (765 cases per 10,000 residents) and 169 deaths; Davidson County with 11,803 total cases (704 cases per 10,000 residents) and 107 deaths; Forsyth County with 25,696 total cases (672 cases per 10,000 residents) and 259 deaths; Randolph County with 10,352 total cases (721 cases per 10,000 residents) and 159 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,827 total cases (640 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 227 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midnight, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by Feb. 11.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 8,339 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 139 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,666 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 74 from Tuesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 23.98 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 142,716 since Tuesday. The CDC also reported 1,567 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 398,009. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
