Thursday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide drop below 1,300, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 2,502 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 868,056. There were a total of 46,807 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 4.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 40,228 cases (749 cases per 10,000 residents) and 554 deaths. That's an increase of 123 cases since Wednesday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,270 active cases of COVID-19 and 39,298 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 518 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 65 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,246 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 37,362 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,799 total cases (934 cases per 10,000 residents) and 228 deaths; Davidson County with 14,650 cases (876 cases per 10,000 residents) and 159 deaths; Forsyth County with 31,981 total cases (839 cases per 10,000 residents) and 345 deaths; Randolph County with 13,305 total cases (931 cases per 10,000 residents) and 201 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,855 total cases (755 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 71 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker, ninefewer than Tuesday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,399 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 36 from Sunday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,290 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 13 from Tuesday, according to the most recent data.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 69,737 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 41,347 second doses have been administered. Statewide, just over 2.64 million doses have been administered through Wednesday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 28.58 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 65,424 from Wednesday. The CDC also reported 1,947 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 517,224.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
