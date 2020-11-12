Thursday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide near 1,300

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,893 new cases as of noon Thursday. The cumulative total is 303,454. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 39,181 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 212 new cases reported Thursday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 13,571 (249 cases per 10,000 residents), with 216 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 12,718 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 208 verified deaths as of Tuesday. That's an increase of 102 new cases since Monday and one new death. Since early March, the health department said, 831 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 10,954 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers were not updated Wednesday, but are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,908 cases (349 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Davidson County had 4,299 cases (256 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Forsyth County had 10,474 (274 cases per 10,000 residents) and 137 deaths; Randolph County had 4,463 cases (311 cases per 10,000 residents) and 71 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,473 cases (272 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,706 state residents have died. That's eight more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,279 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 33 more than on Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 10.17 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. That's 134,383 more cases than Tuesday's total. There have been 846,956 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 239,590 as of Wednesday, a one-day increase of 1,859 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
