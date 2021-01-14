Thursday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide reach record high of 3,990 people

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 9,853 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. However, NCDHHS reported that they experienced a technical issue on Tuesday, preventing some laboratory data files from being processed in the N.C. COVID reporting system. As a result, cases and test data reported Wednesday were lower than they would have been had all data been processed at the standard time. Data reported on Thursday is higher as it incorporates cases that should have been entered into the system on Tuesday.

The state's cumulative total now stands at 650,926. There were a total of 60,365 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 11.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 29,702 cases (553 cases per 10,000 residents) and 350 deaths. That's an increase of 355 cases since Wednesday's report and no new deaths.