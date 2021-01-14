Thursday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide reach record high of 3,990 people

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 9,853 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. However, NCDHHS reported that they experienced a technical issue on Tuesday, preventing some laboratory data files from being processed in the N.C. COVID reporting system. As a result, cases and test data reported Wednesday were lower than they would have been had all data been processed at the standard time. Data reported on Thursday is higher as it incorporates cases that should have been entered into the system on Tuesday.
The state's cumulative total now stands at 650,926. There were a total of 60,365 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 11.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 29,702 cases (553 cases per 10,000 residents) and 350 deaths. That's an increase of 355 cases since Wednesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 4,689 active cases of COVID-19 and 26,492 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 336 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 270 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,172 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 21,467 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 12,216 total cases (721 cases per 10,000 residents) and 169 deaths; Davidson County with 10,874 total cases (649 cases per 10,000 residents) and 99 deaths; Forsyth County with 24,103 total cases (630 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; Randolph County with 9,602 total cases (668 cases per 10,000 residents) and 150 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,403 total cases (594 cases per 10,000 residents) and 31 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 7,825 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 80 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 3,990 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents an increase of 39 from Tuesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 22.52 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 199,793 since Monday. The CDC also reported 1,957 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 375,124. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
