Thursday's COVID-19 update: More than 300 new cases documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 5,556 new cases on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 416,083. There were a total of 42,927 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 10.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 19,321 cases (360 cases per 10,000 residents) and 272 deaths. That's an increase of 312 cases and no new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 1,655 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday and 16,679 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 259 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 193 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 998 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 14,763 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
Support Local Journalism
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 8,187 total cases (483 cases per 10,000 residents) and 112 deaths; Davidson County with 6,260 total cases (373 cases per 10,000 residents) and 58 deaths; Forsyth County with 15,686 total cases (410 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Randolph County with 6,255 total cases (435 cases per 10,000 residents) and 100 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,502 total cases (385 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,714 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 53 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: For the tenth day in a row, hospitalizations topped 2,000. A record 2,444 were hospitalized statewide Wednesday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by four from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 15 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 217,046 since Tuesday. The CDC also reported 2,566 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 285,351. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.