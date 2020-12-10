Thursday's COVID-19 update: More than 300 new cases documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 5,556 new cases on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 416,083. There were a total of 42,927 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 10.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 19,321 cases (360 cases per 10,000 residents) and 272 deaths. That's an increase of 312 cases and no new deaths from the day before.