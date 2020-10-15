Thursday's COVID-19 update: N.C. adds record 2,532 new cases; death toll rises by 18

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with afternoon updates from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,532 new cases as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday. That's the highest one-day total since the first case was reported in the state in March, state officials said Thursday afternoon. The cumulative total is 238,939. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 32,479 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 96 new cases reported Thursday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 10,184 (191 cases per 10,000 residents), with 191 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, there have been 9,986 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 187 verified deaths. That's an increase of 87 cases and no new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said, 739 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,797 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,580 cases (275 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths; Davidson County had 3,336 cases (200 cases per 10,000 residents) and 42 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,887 cases (208 cases per 10,000 residents) and 110 deaths; Randolph County had 3,354 cases (234 cases per 10,000 residents) and 57 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,628 cases (180 cases per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,874 state residents have died. That's 18 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 1,140 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 12 fewer than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 7.89 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. That's 59,761 more cases than Wednesday's total. There have been 366,645 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 216,025 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 831 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
