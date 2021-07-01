Thursday's COVID-19 update: Over 245,000 people fully vaccinated in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 296 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,013,985. There were a total of 17,619 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,722 cases (907 cases per 10,000 residents) and 720 deaths. That's an increase of two cases since Wednesday's report and a decrease of one death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 352 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,686 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 8 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,292 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,622 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,035 total cases (1,123 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 17,034 cases (1,016 cases per 10,000 residents) and 197 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,028 total cases (969 cases per 10,000 residents) and 422 deaths; Randolph County with 15,346 total cases (1,068 cases per 10,000 residents) and 232 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,099 total cases (890 cases per 10,000 residents) and 156 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 8 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, one fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,434 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, a decrease of three from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 396 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's three more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 260,067 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 245,552 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.89 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.48 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 14,875 from the day before. The CDC also reported 273 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 602,133. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
