Thursday's COVID-19 update: Over 250,000 people fully vaccinated in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 1,020 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,021,853. There were a total of 19,224 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 4.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,944 cases (911 cases per 10,000 residents) and 726 deaths. That's an increase of 36 cases since Wednesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 307 active cases of COVID-19 and 48,012 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,294 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,993 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,132 total cases (1,129 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,083 cases (1,019 cases per 10,000 residents) and 201 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,168 total cases (972 cases per 10,000 residents) and 427 deaths; Randolph County with 15,425 total cases (1,074 cases per 10,000 residents) and 233 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,166 total cases (897 cases per 10,000 residents) and 166 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, five more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 78% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,519 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, seven more than Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 492 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's five more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 265,039 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 250,802 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.49 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.79 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 33,292 from the day before. The CDC also reported 310 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 605,905.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.