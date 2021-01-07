Thursday's COVID-19 update: Over 400 new cases and 6 new deaths documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows a record 10,398 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 592,746. There were a total of 56,890 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 13.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 26,969 cases (502 cases per 10,000 residents) and 326 deaths. That's an increase of 433 cases since Wednesday's report and six new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 4,847 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday and 23,439 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 318 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 247 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,151 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 17,889 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 11,275 total cases (665 cases per 10,000 residents) and 124 deaths; Davidson County with 9,749 total cases (582 cases per 10,000 residents) and 87 deaths; Forsyth County with 22,248 total cases (582 cases per 10,000 residents) and 233 deaths; Randolph County with 8,921 total cases (621 cases per 10,000 residents) and 134 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,849 total cases (533 cases per 10,000 residents) and 30 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 7,213 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 137 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 3,960 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 67 more than on Tuesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 20.96 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 227,692 since Tuesday. The CDC also reported 3,541 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 356,005. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
