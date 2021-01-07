Thursday's COVID-19 update: Over 400 new cases and 6 new deaths documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows a record 10,398 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 592,746. There were a total of 56,890 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 13.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 26,969 cases (502 cases per 10,000 residents) and 326 deaths. That's an increase of 433 cases since Wednesday's report and six new deaths.

