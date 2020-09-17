Thursday's COVID-19 update: Reported statewide hospitalizations hover just below 900

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,552 new cases as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, for a cumulative total of 189,576. There were 24,950 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 67 additional cases reported Thursday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,909 (148 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 7,898 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 168 verified deaths. That's an increase of 108 cases and two new deaths since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said, 641 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,581 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,630 cases (218 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Davidson County had 2,519 cases (151 cases per 10,000 residents) and 33 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,707 cases (177 cases per 10,000 residents) and 94 deaths; Randolph County had 2,630 cases (183 cases per 10,000 residents) and 49 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,098 cases (121 cases per 10,000 residents) and 13 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,180 state residents have died. That's 31 more than Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 894 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 24 more than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 6.57 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. There have been 261,204 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 195,053 as of Wednesday, a one-day increase of 961 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.