Thursday's COVID-19 update: Reported statewide hospitalizations hover just below 900

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,552 new cases as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, for a cumulative total of 189,576. There were 24,950 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 67 additional cases reported Thursday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,909 (148 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.