The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,212 new cases as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, for a cumulative total of 180,754. There were 26,277 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 6.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 39 additional cases reported Thursday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,448 (140 cases per 10,000 residents), with 174 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, there have been 7,468 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 166 verified deaths. That's an increase of 140 cases and two new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said, 626 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,323 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,452 cases (207 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Davidson County had 2,357 cases (141 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,511 cases (172 cases per 10,000 residents) and 84 deaths; Randolph County had 2,537 cases (177 cases per 10,000 residents) and 47 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,011 cases (111 cases per 10,000 residents) and 11 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 2,990 state residents have died. That's 32 more than Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 90% of hospitals reporting, 928 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 12 more than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 6.34 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. There have been 256,159 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 190,262 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,115 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.