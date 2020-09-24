Thursday's COVID-19 update: State reports 87 new cases in Guilford County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,688 new cases as of 11:50 a.m. Thursday, for a cumulative total of 198,189. There were 27,501 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 4.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 87 additional cases reported Thursday and three new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,331 (156 cases per 10,000 residents), with 179 deaths.