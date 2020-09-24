Thursday's COVID-19 update: State reports 87 new cases in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,688 new cases as of 11:50 a.m. Thursday, for a cumulative total of 198,189. There were 27,501 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 4.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 87 additional cases reported Thursday and three new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,331 (156 cases per 10,000 residents), with 179 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 8,339 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 171 verified deaths. That's an increase of 80 cases and three new deaths since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said, 658 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,896 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,837 cases (231 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; Davidson County had 2,683 cases (161 cases per 10,000 residents) and 34 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,909 cases (182 cases per 10,000 residents) and 97 deaths; Randolph County had 2,714 cases (189 cases per 10,000 residents) and 51 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,183 cases (130 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,356 state residents have died. That's 40 more than Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 902 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 10 fewer than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 6.87 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. That's 49,285 more than Tuesday's total. There have been 302,971 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 200,275 as of Wednesday, a one-day increase of 813 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
