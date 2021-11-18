Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 1,048 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 2,392 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 44,432 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 69,636 cases (12,963 cases per 100,000 residents) and 910 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,242 active cases of COVID-19 and 68,742 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 879 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 46 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 66,620 county residents have recovered from the illness.