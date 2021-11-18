Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 1,048 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 2,392 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 44,432 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 69,636 cases (12,963 cases per 100,000 residents) and 910 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,242 active cases of COVID-19 and 68,742 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 879 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 46 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 66,620 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 27,027 total cases (15,944 cases per 100,000 residents) and 348 deaths; Davidson County with 26,390 cases (15,745 cases per 100,000 residents) and 314 deaths; Forsyth County with 53,064 total cases (13,880 cases per 100,000 residents) and 577 deaths; Randolph County with 22,357 total cases (15,562 cases per 100,000 residents) and 323 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,646 total cases (13,895 cases per 100,000 residents) and 214 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 91% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,562 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,048 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's one fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 323,831 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 302,852 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.8 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 47.24 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 96,194 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,479 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 762,994.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.