Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 1,364 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 2,493 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 41,949 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 4.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 67,832 cases (12,628 cases per 100,000 residents) and 870 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,542 active cases of COVID-19 and 66,902 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 862 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 58 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 64,497 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,347 total cases (15,543 cases per 100,000 residents) and 338 deaths; Davidson County with 25,746 cases (15,361 cases per 100,000 residents) and 307 deaths; Forsyth County with 51,712 total cases (13,527 cases per 100,000 residents) and 562 deaths; Randolph County with 21,830 total cases (15,195 cases per 100,000 residents) and 313 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,160 total cases (13,361 cases per 100,000 residents) and 193 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 74 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 86% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,977 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,364 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals. That's 42 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 316,896 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 299,080 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.55 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 45.57 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 76,944 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,612 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 737,990.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
