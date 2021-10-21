Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 3,003 new cases reported

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 3,003 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 49,271 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 67,150 cases (12,501 cases per 100,000 residents) and 862 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,954 active cases of COVID-19 and 66,183 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 852 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 72 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 63,376 county residents have recovered from the illness.