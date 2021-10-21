Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 3,003 new cases reported

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 3,003 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 49,271 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 67,150 cases (12,501 cases per 100,000 residents) and 862 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,954 active cases of COVID-19 and 66,183 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 852 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 72 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 63,376 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,115 total cases (15,406 cases per 100,000 residents) and 333 deaths; Davidson County with 25,564 cases (15,252 cases per 100,000 residents) and 304 deaths; Forsyth County with 51,239 total cases (13,403 cases per 100,000 residents) and 553 deaths; Randolph County with 21,563 total cases (15,009 cases per 100,000 residents) and 306 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,931 total cases (13,110 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 88 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 97% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,696 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,763 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 48 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 315,691 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 297,442 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.48 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 45.07 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 75,002 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,765 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 728,125.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
