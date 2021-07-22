Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 751 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 1,800 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,029,931. There were a total of 21,943 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 6.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 49,202 cases (916 cases per 10,000 residents) and 726 deaths. That's an increase of 55 cases since Wednesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 450 active cases of COVID-19 and 48,246 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,295 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 47,084 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,240 total cases (1,135 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,157 cases (1,024 cases per 10,000 residents) and 201 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,377 total cases (978 cases per 10,000 residents) and 429 deaths; Randolph County with 15,495 total cases (1,079 cases per 10,000 residents) and 234 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,208 total cases (902 cases per 10,000 residents) and 168 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 23 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, one fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,562 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, 12 more than Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 751 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 57 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 269,360 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 255,269 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.64 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 34 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 46,318 from the day before. The CDC also reported 298 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 607,289. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
