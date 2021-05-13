Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 925 people are hospitalized with COVID-19

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 1,394 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 987,837. There were a total of 32,500 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 47,358 cases (882 cases per 10,000 residents) and 701 deaths. That's an increase of 65 cases since Wednesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,015 active cases of COVID-19 and 45,984 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 709 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 40 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,285 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 44,259 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,189 total cases (1,073 cases per 10,000 residents) and 277 deaths; Davidson County with 16,571 cases (989 cases per 10,000 residents) and 187 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,824 total cases (937 cases per 10,000 residents) and 378 deaths; Randolph County with 15,031 total cases (1,046 cases per 10,000 residents) and 227 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,611 total cases (836 cases per 10,000 residents) and 110 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 43 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, 11 fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 783% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,853 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 23 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 925 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's eight fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 186,554 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 171,167 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.72 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.6 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 34,291 from the day before. The CDC also reported 643 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 580,073. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
