Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, death toll surpasses 16,000

In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 24,258 total cases (14,311 cases per 100,000 residents) and 309 deaths; Davidson County with 23,871 cases (14,242 cases per 100,000 residents) and 258 deaths; Forsyth County with 47,844 total cases (12,515 cases per 100,000 residents) and 495 deaths; Randolph County with 19,806 total cases (13,786 cases per 100,000 residents) and 278 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,736 total cases (11,797 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 151 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 96% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 16,002 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,231 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals. That's 169 fewer than on Tuesday.