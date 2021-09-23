Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, death toll surpasses 16,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 5,953 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 51,036 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 9.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 61,939 cases (11,531 cases per 100,000 residents) and 822 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,718 active cases of COVID-19 and 60,877 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 801 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 132 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 56,357 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 24,258 total cases (14,311 cases per 100,000 residents) and 309 deaths; Davidson County with 23,871 cases (14,242 cases per 100,000 residents) and 258 deaths; Forsyth County with 47,844 total cases (12,515 cases per 100,000 residents) and 495 deaths; Randolph County with 19,806 total cases (13,786 cases per 100,000 residents) and 278 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,736 total cases (11,797 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 151 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 96% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 16,002 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,231 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals. That's 169 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 312,736 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 293,041 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 11.05 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 42.36 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 121,918 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,972 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 677,086.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
