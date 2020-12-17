Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide deaths surpass 6,000; Guilford County reports 8 new deaths

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 5,786 new cases on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 457,660. There were a total of 29,990 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 11.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 21,086 cases (393 cases per 10,000 residents) and 290 deaths. That's an increase of 208 cases and eight new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 2,700 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday and 18,668 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 278 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 203 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,051 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 15,688 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 8,919 total cases (526 cases per 10,000 residents) and 114 deaths; Davidson County with 7,045 total cases (420 cases per 10,000 residents) and 66 deaths; Forsyth County with 17,249 total cases (456 cases per 10,000 residents) and 196 deaths; Randolph County with 6,867 total cases (478 cases per 10,000 residents) and 107 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,832 total cases (421 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,065 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 86 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the 17th day in a row, with a record 2,804 people hospitalized statewide Wednesday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations decreased by seven from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 16.51 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 201,776 since Tuesday. The CDC also reported 2,960 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 302,992. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
