Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations continue to climb, topping 4K for second day

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 62.53 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 797,216 new cases reported Wednesday, which is a little more than half of the increase the day before. The CDC also reported 2,991 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 840,286. This information is expected to be updated later today.