Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations continue to climb, topping 4K for second day

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 44,833 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 108,138 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 30.1% were positive. However, DHHS said case and test data reported on Thursday is higher because it includes data from Dec. 31-Jan. 11 that had not previously been submitted.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 88,802 cases and 962 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 12,283 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 1,023 additional cases reported since Wednesday. The county health department has verified 957 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 270 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 88,402 cumulative cases and 75,161 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 35,952 total cases (21,209 cases per 100,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Davidson County with 33,279 cases (19,855 cases per 100,000 residents) and 351 deaths; Forsyth County with 70,417 total cases (18,420 cases per 100,000 residents) and 640 deaths; Randolph County with 27,126 total cases (18,881 cases per 100,000 residents) and 348 deaths; and Rockingham County had 16,414 total cases (18,035 cases per 100,000 residents) and 228 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 252 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Thursday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital is at 94% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,850 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,275 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 177 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 337,854 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 317,059 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 62.53 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 797,216 new cases reported Wednesday, which is a little more than half of the increase the day before. The CDC also reported 2,991 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 840,286. This information is expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.