Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations drop below 3,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 4,765 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 53,738 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 63,716 cases (11,861 cases per 100,000 residents) and 833 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,781 active cases of COVID-19 and 62,695 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 830 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 145 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 58,083 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday state data shows Alamance County with 24,907 total cases (14,694 cases per 100,000 residents) and 310 deaths; Davidson County with 24,500 cases (14,617 cases per 100,000 residents) and 267 deaths; Forsyth County with 48,984 total cases (12,813 cases per 100,000 residents) and 508 deaths; Randolph County with 20,369 total cases (14,178 cases per 100,000 residents) and 283 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,076 total cases (12,170 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 142 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 95% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 16,524 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,943 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 70 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 315,100 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 295,807 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.17 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 43.16 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 106,794 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,850 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 691,517.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.