Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations drop below 3,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 4,765 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 53,738 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 63,716 cases (11,861 cases per 100,000 residents) and 833 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,781 active cases of COVID-19 and 62,695 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 830 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 145 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 58,083 county residents have recovered from the illness.