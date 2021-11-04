Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations drop to 1,173

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 2,201 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 38,642 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 4.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 68,439 cases (12,741 cases per 100,000 residents) and 889 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,316 active cases of COVID-19 and 67,500 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 869 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 42 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 65,314 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,561 total cases (15,669 cases per 100,000 residents) and 342 deaths; Davidson County with 25,937 cases (15,475 cases per 100,000 residents) and 311 deaths; Forsyth County with 52,144 total cases (13,640 cases per 100,000 residents) and 567 deaths; Randolph County with 22,018 total cases (15,326 cases per 100,000 residents) and 318 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,307 total cases (13,523 cases per 100,000 residents) and 197 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 60 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 80% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,211 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,173 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 21 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 317,928 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 300,466 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.61 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 46.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 74,638 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,451 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 746,705.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
