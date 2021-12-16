Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 1,600 hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 4,165 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 49,911tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 72,981 cases (13,586 cases per 100,000 residents) and 932 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,067 active cases of COVID-19 and 71,296 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 927 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 70 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 68,931 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 28,496 total cases (16,811 cases per 100,000 residents) and 374 deaths; Davidson County with 27,973 cases (16,689 cases per 100,000 residents) and 328 deaths; Forsyth County with 56,105 total cases (14,676 cases per 100,000 residents) and 598 deaths; Randolph County with 23,519 total cases (16,370 cases per 100,000 residents) and 335 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,656 total cases (15,005 cases per 100,000 residents) and 218 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 78 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 94% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,099 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,604 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 43 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 331,536 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 312,086 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 58% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 50.18 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. New cases increased by 125,503 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,842 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 797,877.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
