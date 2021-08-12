Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 10 million vaccine doses administered

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 5,900 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,100,786. There were a total of 45,874 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 11.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 51,696 cases (962.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 738 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,001 active cases of COVID-19 and 50,736 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. The health department said 48,003 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 20,079 total cases (1,184.5 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 18,273 cases (1,090.2 cases per 10,000 residents) and 209 deaths; Forsyth County with 39,268 total cases (1,029.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 436 deaths; Randolph County with 16,312 total cases (1,135.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,625 total cases (947.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 181 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 81 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 70% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,806 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,409 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 105 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 289,664 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 268,863 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.02 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 36.12 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 132,384 from the day before. The CDC also reported 664 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 616,459. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.