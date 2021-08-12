Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 10 million vaccine doses administered

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 20,079 total cases (1,184.5 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 18,273 cases (1,090.2 cases per 10,000 residents) and 209 deaths; Forsyth County with 39,268 total cases (1,029.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 436 deaths; Randolph County with 16,312 total cases (1,135.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,625 total cases (947.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 181 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 81 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 70% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,806 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,409 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 105 more than on Tuesday.