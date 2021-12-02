Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, number of cases and hospitalizations increase

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 3,780 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 45,429 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 70,916 cases (13,202 cases per 100,000 residents) and 925 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,108 active cases of COVID-19 and 69,856 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 923 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 47 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 67,760 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 27,554 total cases (16,255 cases per 100,000 residents) and 354 deaths; Davidson County with 26,975 cases (16,094 cases per 100,000 residents) and 319 deaths; Forsyth County with 54,333 total cases (14,212 cases per 100,000 residents) and 585 deaths; Randolph County with 22,790 total cases (15,863 cases per 100,000 residents) and 330 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,104 total cases (14,398 cases per 100,000 residents) and 217 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 55 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 88% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,807 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,214 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 57 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 328,221 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 305,770 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 57% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 48.49 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 119,604 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,610 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 780,131.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
