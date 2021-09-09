Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 15,000 total deaths documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 6,290 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 42,009 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 11.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 58,193 cases and 778 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,506 active cases of COVID-19 and 57,149 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 742 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 168 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 52,900 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 22,690 total cases and 306 deaths; Davidson County with 22,060 cases and 234 deaths; Forsyth County with 44,897 total cases and 472 deaths; Randolph County with 18,209 total cases and 266 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,897 total cases and 190 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 152 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 86% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,004 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,815 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 25 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 306,546 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 285,122 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.73 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 40.34 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 109,127 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,020 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 649,299.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.