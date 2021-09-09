Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 15,000 total deaths documented

Cone Health: There were 152 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 86% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,004 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,815 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 25 more than on Tuesday.

Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 306,546 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 285,122 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.73 million doses have been administered in that same time.