Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 17,000 deaths documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 3,781 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 45,196 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 6.4 were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 65,233 cases (12,144 cases per 100,000 residents) and 842 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,342 active cases of COVID-19 and 64,227 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 839 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 110 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 60,045 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,442 total cases (15,009 cases per 100,000 residents) and 321 deaths; Davidson County with 24,930 cases (14,874 cases per 100,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Forsyth County with 49,851 total cases (13,040 cases per 100,000 residents) and 526 deaths; Randolph County with 20,846 total cases (14,510 cases per 100,000 residents) and 295 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,368 total cases (12,491 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 127 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 87% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,019 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,514 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 72 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 312,300 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 293,035 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.27 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 43.87 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 100,230 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,949 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 704,233.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.