Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 24,000 new cases documented

In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 32,181 total cases (18,985 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 30,700 cases (18,316 cases per 100,000 residents) and 345 deaths; Forsyth County with 63,858 total cases (16,704 cases per 100,000 residents) and 628 deaths; Randolph County with 25,640 total cases (17,874 cases per 100,000 residents) and 345 deaths; and Rockingham County had 15,044 total cases (16,530 cases per 100,000 residents) and 224 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 226 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 88% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,586 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,293 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 194 more than on Tuesday.