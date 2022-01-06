Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 24,000 new cases documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 24,292 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 77,441 tests completed on Wednesday's. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 30.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 81,576 cases (15,186 cases per 100,000 residents) and 950 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 6,912 active cases of COVID-19 and 80,114 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 952 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 205 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 72,249 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 32,181 total cases (18,985 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 30,700 cases (18,316 cases per 100,000 residents) and 345 deaths; Forsyth County with 63,858 total cases (16,704 cases per 100,000 residents) and 628 deaths; Randolph County with 25,640 total cases (17,874 cases per 100,000 residents) and 345 deaths; and Rockingham County had 15,044 total cases (16,530 cases per 100,000 residents) and 224 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 226 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 88% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,586 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,293 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 194 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the latest data available, 336,264 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 315,761 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 57.19 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the latest data available. New cases increased by 717,765 from the day before. The CDC also reported 2,691 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 827,879.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.