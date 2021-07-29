Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 3,000 new cases documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 3,268 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,044,807. There were a total of 29,419 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 9.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 49,701 cases (925 cases per 10,000 residents) and 731 deaths. That's an increase of 94 cases since Wednesday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 770 active cases of COVID-19 and 48,735 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,294 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 47,233 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,368 total cases (1,143 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,381 cases (1,037 cases per 10,000 residents) and 204 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,799 total cases (989 cases per 10,000 residents) and 431 deaths; Randolph County with 15,653 total cases (1,090 cases per 10,000 residents) and 234 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,312 total cases (913 cases per 10,000 residents) and 170 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 38 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, six more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,618 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, 12 more than Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,141 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 50 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 273,702 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 257,758 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.78 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 34.63 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 80,701 from the day before. The CDC also reported 421 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 609,441. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.