Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 3,000 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 7,020 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,138,263. There were a total of 48,522 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 12.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 53,136 cases (989.2 cases per 10,000 residents) and 749 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,551 active cases of COVID-19 and 52,047 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 734 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 147 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 48,761 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 20,641 total cases (1,217.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 18,904 cases (1,127.9 cases per 10,000 residents) and 210 deaths; Forsyth County with 40,615 total cases (1,062.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 437 deaths; Randolph County with 16,650 total cases (1,158.9 cases per 10,000 residents) and 243 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,881 total cases (975.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 186 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 107 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,005 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,083 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 153 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 293,693 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 272,139 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.16 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 37.09 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 141,893 from the day before. The CDC also reported 822 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 621,344. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.