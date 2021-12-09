Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 4,000 new cases documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 4,153 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 50,158 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 71,892 cases (13,383 cases per 100,000 residents) and 929 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,494 active cases of COVID-19 and 70,849 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 923 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 67 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 68,431 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 27,939 total cases (16,482 cases per 100,000 residents) and 371 deaths; Davidson County with 27,494 cases (16,404 cases per 100,000 residents) and 324 deaths; Forsyth County with 55,241 total cases (14,450 cases per 100,000 residents) and 592 deaths; Randolph County with 23,157 total cases (16,119 cases per 100,000 residents) and 332 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,357 total cases (14,676 cases per 100,000 residents) and 217 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 89% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,955 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,473 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 103 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 329,899 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 309,543 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 58% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 49.32 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 119,895 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,780 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 788,903.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
