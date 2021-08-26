Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 8,600 new cases documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 8,620 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,181,191. There were a total of 57,240 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 13% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 54,715 cases (1,018.6 cases per 10,000 residents) and 757 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,907 active cases of COVID-19 and 53,417 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 736 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 169 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 49,998 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 21,220 total cases (1,251.9 cases per 10,000 residents) and 292 deaths; Davidson County with 19,654 cases (1,172.6 cases per 10,000 residents) and 212 deaths; Forsyth County with 41,994 total cases (1,098.5 cases per 10,000 residents) and 446 deaths; Randolph County with 17,092 total cases (1,189.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 250 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,187 total cases (1,009.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 188 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 130 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 81% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,272 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,552 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 49 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 298,571 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 276,541 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.36 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 38.15 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 153,572 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,138 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 629,139. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.