Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 8,600 new cases documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 8,620 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,181,191. There were a total of 57,240 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 13% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 54,715 cases (1,018.6 cases per 10,000 residents) and 757 deaths.