Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests down to 1.8%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 464 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,007,273. There were a total of 22,224 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 1.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,431 cases (902 cases per 10,000 residents) and 717 deaths. That's an increase of eight cases since Wednesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 403 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,236 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 24 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,289 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,121 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,894 total cases (1,115 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 16,943 cases (1,011 cases per 10,000 residents) and 195 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,773 total cases (962 cases per 10,000 residents) and 401 deaths; Randolph County with 15,254 total cases (1,062 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,936 total cases (872 cases per 10,000 residents) and 135 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, four fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 84% of its intensive care unit capacity. These numbers are expected to be updated today.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,246 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 16 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 548 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's six fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 252,022 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 232,259 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.51 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.22 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 13,429 from the day before. The CDC also reported 287 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 595,625. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.