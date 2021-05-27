Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests down to 2.8%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 849 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,000,416. There were a total of 26,707 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 2.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,132 cases (896 cases per 10,000 residents) and 711 deaths. That's an increase of 29 cases since Wednesday's report and two new deaths.