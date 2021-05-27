Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests down to 2.8%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 849 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,000,416. There were a total of 26,707 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 2.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,132 cases (896 cases per 10,000 residents) and 711 deaths. That's an increase of 29 cases since Wednesday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 848 active cases of COVID-19 and 46,833 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 710 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 30 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,287 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 45,274 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,627 total cases (1,103 cases per 10,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Davidson County with 16,808 cases (1,005 cases per 10,000 residents) and 192 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,372 total cases (953 cases per 10,000 residents) and 380 deaths; Randolph County with 15,151 total cases (1,055 cases per 10,000 residents) and 230 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,744 total cases (852 cases per 10,000 residents) and 113 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 29 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,055 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 24 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 681 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 14 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 245,704 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 222,005 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.2 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.99 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 20,956 from the day before. The CDC also reported 545 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 588,421. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
