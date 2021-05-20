Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests down to 3.3%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from the CDC and Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 1,187 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 994,734. There were a total of 32,154 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 3.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 47,870 cases (891 cases per 10,000 residents) and 707 deaths. That's an increase of 40 cases since Wednesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 959 active cases of COVID-19 and 46,533 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 710 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 39 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,287 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 44,863 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,428 total cases (1,087 cases per 10,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Davidson County with 16,735 cases (998 cases per 10,000 residents) and 188 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,071 total cases (944 cases per 10,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Randolph County with 15,094 total cases (1,051 cases per 10,000 residents) and 229 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,712 total cases (847 cases per 10,000 residents) and 110 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, one more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,950 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 12 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 793 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 27 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 190,782 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 176, 219 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.98 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.85 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 27,857 from the day before. The CDC also reported 639 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 584,975.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
