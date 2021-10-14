Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests down to 5.9%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 3,761 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 52,679 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 66,300 cases (12,342 cases per 100,000 residents) and 855 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,664 active cases of COVID-19 and 65,359 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 843 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 96 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 61,851 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,839 total cases (15,243 cases per 100,000 residents) and 332 deaths; Davidson County with 25,308 cases (15,099 cases per 100,000 residents) and 296 deaths; Forsyth County with 50,639 total cases (13,246 cases per 100,000 residents) and 539 deaths; Randolph County with 21,251 total cases (14,792 cases per 100,000 residents) and 302 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,657 total cases (12,808 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 110 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 86% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,410 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,208 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 69 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 313,820 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 295,119 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.36 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 44.51 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 84,086 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,820 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 716,370.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.