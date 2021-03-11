Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests lowers to 3.8%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 2,061 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 879,825. There were a total of 40,807 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 3.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 40,845 cases (760 cases per 10,000 residents) and 563 deaths. That's an increase of 101 cases since Wednesday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,085 active cases of COVID-19 and 39,671 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 518 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 60 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,247 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 38,067 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,086 total cases (949 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; Davidson County with 14,846 cases (886 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,425 total cases (848 cases per 10,000 residents) and 352 deaths; Randolph County with 13,658 total cases (951 cases per 10,000 residents) and 206 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,928 total cases (761 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 65 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker, the same number as Wednesday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,622 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 27 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,039 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 36 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 84,316 first doses and 49,086 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 3.07 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 28.99 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 52,815 from Tuesday. The CDC also reported 1,503 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 526,213. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.