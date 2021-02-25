Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests lowers to 4.5%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 3,351 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 852,981. There were a total of 53,690 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 4.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 39,483 cases (735 cases per 10,000 residents) and 551 deaths. That's an increase of 160 cases since Wednesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,344 active cases of COVID-19 and 38,584 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 513 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 71 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,240 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 35,726 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,576 total cases (919 cases per 10,000 residents) and 222 deaths; Davidson County with 14,530 total cases (867 cases per 10,000 residents) and 151 deaths; Forsyth County with 31,560 total cases (826 cases per 10,000 residents) and 345 deaths; Randolph County with 13,064 total cases (909 cases per 10,000 residents) and 199 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,785 total cases (746 cases per 10,000 residents) and 60 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker, nine more than Tuesday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 67% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,137 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 63 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,498 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 32 from Tuesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 28 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 69,563 from Tuesday. The CDC also reported 2,130 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 501,181. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
