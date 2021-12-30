Thursday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, record-breaking 18,571 new cases documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 18,571 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 71,834 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 22% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 76,722 cases (14,283 cases per 100,000 residents) and 943 deaths.