Ticked at Ticketmaster? Relax, Swifties. This top cop wants you to shake it off.

RALEIGH — Attorney General Josh Stein has a message for Swifties: “You’re NOT your own, kid.”

Late last week, Ticketmaster announced it would cancel ticket sales to Taylor Swift’s upcoming 2023 Eras tour due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

A few hours later, Stein’s office announced on Twitter that he’s investigating the company for “allegedly violating consumers’ rights and antitrust laws for their cancellation of sales.”

Investigating consumer complaints is among the duties of the attorney general in North Carolina.

Stein tweeted the message as a play on one of Swift’s new songs titled “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from her latest album, “Midnights,” which was released last month.

Stein’s not alone in wanting an investigation. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti also said he was looking into the situation as well. He said he is launching a consumer protection and antitrust investigation after receiving several complaints related to the site’s ticket presales for Swift’s tour.

Swift’s 10th studio album has broken sales records while her concert tour is breaking hearts.

It's Swift’s first tour in several years, and despite Ticketmaster’s efforts to prepare for a pre-sale with advance registration and special codes, the site went temporarily offline as fans tried to make purchases. The company tweeted: “There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale.”

Swift addressed the controversy Friday on Instagram, saying she is trying to figure out how to improve the situation. She said her team asked Ticketmaster “multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she wrote. “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”