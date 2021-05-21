Ticket prices increasing at Greensboro Science Center when zoo expansion opens June 4

GREENSBORO — Visitors to the Greensboro Science Center will pay more when its zoo expansion opens on June 4.

Individual ticket prices are rising about 22% — $19.50 (ages 14 to 64) and $18.50 (ages 65 and older), while tickets for children ages 3 to 13 are increasing from $15 to $17.50, the center said in a news release. Children 2 and younger get in free. Groups of 10 or more will cost $16.50 per person.

With a valid ID, $1 discounts are offered on ticket prices to Greensboro residents, members of the military, college students and city of Greensboro employees.

Annual memberships will see a steep hike, from $42 to $64.75 per person, with Greensboro residents receiving a 10% discount.

The increase corresponds with the opening of Revolution Ridge, the largest expansion in the center's history. It includes nine new animal exhibits, a state-of-the-art animal hospital and conservation center, 11-plus acres of public gathering and green space and an elevated boardwalk.

The fee increases will help support new jobs, animals, infrastructure and community events, according to the release.