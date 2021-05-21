Ticket prices increasing at Greensboro Science Center when zoo expansion opens June 4

GREENSBORO — Visitors to the Greensboro Science Center will pay more when its zoo expansion opens on June 4.
Individual ticket prices are rising about 22% — $19.50 (ages 14 to 64) and $18.50 (ages 65 and older), while tickets for children ages 3 to 13 are increasing from $15 to $17.50, the center said in a news release. Children 2 and younger get in free. Groups of 10 or more will cost $16.50 per person.
With a valid ID, $1 discounts are offered on ticket prices to Greensboro residents, members of the military, college students and city of Greensboro employees.
Annual memberships will see a steep hike, from $42 to $64.75 per person, with Greensboro residents receiving a 10% discount.
The increase corresponds with the opening of Revolution Ridge, the largest expansion in the center's history. It includes nine new animal exhibits, a state-of-the-art animal hospital and conservation center, 11-plus acres of public gathering and green space and an elevated boardwalk.
The fee increases will help support new jobs, animals, infrastructure and community events, according to the release.
"The Greensboro Science Center has the largest and most complex living collection, many of them endangered species, of any science center or museum in North Carolina," CEO Glenn Dobrogosz said in the news release. "Creating a 3-in-1 aquarium, museum and zoo offers guests diverse experiences for one price.
"With projected overall attendance to soon exceed 700,000, Greensboro will rank as home to a top-5 state attraction for the first time in our city’s history," Dobrogosz said.
Also starting June 4, the science center will begin offering a SNAP/EBT discount. Individuals and families enrolled in a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in any state will receive up to five $5 general admission tickets per visit by presenting a SNAP/EBT card and valid ID. The discount is valid on in-person purchases only and in-person reservations are only available if capacity allows, according to the center's website.
"We are excited to unveil the all-new SNAP/EBT discount for our guests," Dorbrogosz said. "Science remains an untapped field with countless opportunities. Reaching as many future scientists as possible has never been more important."