Tickets for the the Tony award-winning musical "CHICAGO", playing at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro go on sale Friday.

The opening show on Sept. 19 kicks off the Tanger Center's 2023-24 Broadway season. There will be eight opportunities to see "CHICAGO" before the curtain closes on Sept. 24.

Individual tickets start at $29 and are available for purchase online beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Season ticket packages, which include seats for all seven 2023-24 shows like Disney's "Aladdin", "TINA - The Tina Turner Musical" and "Moulin Rouge!", are available to purchase online as well.

For more information on "CHICAGO", the 2023-24 season or the Tanger Center, visit tangercenter.com.