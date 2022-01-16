'Tickled to death': Greensboro man wins Cash 5 jackpot

GREENSBORO — Everette Small of Greensboro had a “good start” to his day Thursday after winning a Cash 5 jackpot worth $196,232, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

“It was a very happy moment,” Small said. “We’re tickled to death.”

Small’s wife checked the numbers from the Wednesday night drawing on Thursday morning. The ticket, purchased the day before at the West Friendly BP on West Friendly Road in Greensboro, matched all five numbers in the drawing.

Small and his wife “started shaking” after realizing the ticket won the jackpot. “I hid the ticket,” Small said in the news release.

Small claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $139,345 after state and federal tax withholdings.

The couple plans to buy a car and save the rest for a “rainy day,” the release said.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.