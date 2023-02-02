GREENSBORO — Jurors found Tiktok star Jessica Middlebrook, known as “towtruckjess” on social media, not guilty this morning in the deadly 2019 crash involving an elderly couple on a motorcycle.

Middlebrook fell to her seat sobbing when the verdict was announced in Guilford County Superior Court.

"I kept my faith through this trial," the 37-year-old Middlebrook would later tell the News & Record outside the courtroom.

The family of Patricia Willard, who died at the scene when the motorcycle her husband was driving hit the back of Middlebrook's tow truck, which was left parked on a road, looked stunned at the jury's decision, while some of them dabbed at tears.

Willard’s husband, Jerry, tried to avoid a collision but ended up hitting the back left corner of the tow truck’s bed, which prosecutor Scott Drorbaugh likened to a "sword." Jerry Willard spent months in the hospital.

"It was such a bizarre case," said defense attorney Jan Pritchett, who represented Middlebrook along with attorney Joel Oakley. "One of the most stressful of my career."

Pritchett had told the jury that Middlebrook had left the vehicle parked in the road outside of her home on a dead-end road in rural Guilford County about 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning as she rushed in to tend to a sick child. The collision took place shortly after.

Jurors showed early signs of struggling after being given the case on Wednesday morning. The jury sent three messages to over the course of four hours to Guilford County Superior Court Judge Stuart Albright, who at the end of the day asked them to continue deliberations today. Jurors came back with the verdict within 45 minutes of beginning deliberations this morning.