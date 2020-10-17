Time to cover those plants. Frost advisory in effect in Triad overnight and early Sunday

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a frost advisory through 9 a.m. Sunday for the Triad.
Support Local Journalism
With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s overnight, weather forecasters say patchy frost can be expected into Sunday morning.
Along with Guilford and Forsyth, nearby Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties are also under the advisory.
Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, the weather service said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.