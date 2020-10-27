Timeline of events surrounding woman's death at Greensboro jail released by Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO — A timeline of events surrounding the death of a Guilford County Detention Center inmate was released by the sheriff's office Tuesday.

On Oct. 16, the sheriff's office announced that Anna C. Dominguez, 24, was found unresponsive in a holding cell at the Greensboro jail at 5:15 a.m. that morning. The jail staff initiated CPR and EMS and the fire department quickly responded, according to the sheriff's office.

Dominguez was taken by ambulance to Moses Cone Hospital where she was pronounced deceased, the sheriff's office said. Next of kin has been notified, which included Dominguez's wife and mother.

Following protocol, the sheriff's office said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will conduct an independent investigation into the death while the sheriff's office continues with its own criminal investigation, which will be reviewed by the District Attorney's Office.