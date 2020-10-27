Timeline of events surrounding woman's death at Greensboro jail released by Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO — A timeline of events surrounding the death of a Guilford County Detention Center inmate was released by the sheriff's office Tuesday.
On Oct. 16, the sheriff's office announced that Anna C. Dominguez, 24, was found unresponsive in a holding cell at the Greensboro jail at 5:15 a.m. that morning. The jail staff initiated CPR and EMS and the fire department quickly responded, according to the sheriff's office.
Dominguez was taken by ambulance to Moses Cone Hospital where she was pronounced deceased, the sheriff's office said. Next of kin has been notified, which included Dominguez's wife and mother.
Following protocol, the sheriff's office said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will conduct an independent investigation into the death while the sheriff's office continues with its own criminal investigation, which will be reviewed by the District Attorney's Office.
In an initial press release about the incident, the sheriff’s office said Greensboro police arrested Dominguez at about 1 a.m. that morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with no insurance, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and driving a motor vehicle with no registration.
The sheriff's office released a timeline of Dominguez's arrest and time spent in the jail, beginning Oct. 15 and continuing into Oct. 16:
- 11:07 p.m. — Guilford Metro 911 received a 911 call. The caller stated that a vehicle was stopped in the roadway and both occupants of the car appeared to have passed out. The caller was able to rouse the female driver who responded verbally with slurred speech. The caller could not tell whether this was a medical condition or some form of intoxication. Guilford County EMS was directed to respond.
- 11:11 p.m. — The Greensboro Police Department arrived on scene. At the time the first officer arrived, Dominguez was seated in the driver’s seat of her car and the car’s engine was still running. Dominguez told the officer that she had one Percocet and some amount of alcohol earlier that night.
- 11:13 p.m. — The officer asked Dominguez if she wanted medical treatment, but she declined. At that point, the earlier request for EMS was cancelled by radio.
- 11:29 p.m. — Dominguez failed on-scene sobriety tests and when asked by the officer to rate her own level of impairment on a scale of one to ten, Dominguez responded “six." Two portable breath tests administered by Greensboro police to Dominguez registered 0.0, but given the other evidence of her intoxication, Dominguez was arrested for driving while impaired and transported by police to Moses Cone Hospital where she consented to a blood draw.
- 11:50 p.m. — Dominguez arrived at Moses Cone Hospital in the police department's custody.
- 12:03 a.m. — A sample of Dominguez’s blood was drawn by a phlebotomist at the hospital. After the blood draw, police transported Dominguez to the Greensboro jail.
- 12:16 a.m. – Dominguez arrived at the detention center.
- 12:22 a.m. — Escorted by police, Dominguez entered the jail’s intake area. She was not handcuffed, she walked without assistance and she changed seats several times while waiting to be seen by the magistrate.
- 1:22 a.m. — Dominguez walked to the magistrate’s window for her initial appearance hearing. As she did so, she was unsteady on her feet. The magistrate issued an order committing Dominguez into the custody of the sheriff's office on charges including driving while impaired, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, operating a vehicle with no insurance and with no registration. The order directed the detention staff to hold Dominguez in the jail, but to bring her back before the magistrate to complete the initial appearance hearing “by 12 p.m. or when sober."
- 1:24 a.m. — Dominguez returned to her seat in the intake area.
- 2:20 a.m. — Dominguez entered the jail’s booking area.
- 2:21 a.m. — Dominguez is placed in a single-person holding cell in the booking area.
- 2:24 a.m. — A detention officer opened the door to the holding cell and provided Dominguez with a padded mat to sleep on.
- 2:25 a.m. — A detention officer escorted Dominguez from the holding cell to the nearby nurse’s station where Dominguez had some of her vital signs checked.
- 2:28 a.m. — Dominguez returned to the holding cell.
- 2:29 a.m. — A detention officer provided Dominguez with a cup of water inside the holding cell.
- 2:34 a.m. — A detention officer conducted a routine watch tour round and looked into the holding cell to check on Dominguez.
- 2:43 a.m. — A nurse looked into the holding cell to check on Dominguez.
- 2:56 a.m. — A nurse and officer looked into cell to check on Dominguez.
- 3:42 a.m. — A detention officer conducted a routine watch tour round and looked into the cell to check on Dominguez.
- 4:40 a.m. — A detention officer conducted a routine watch tour round and looked into the cell to check on Dominguez.
- 5:15 a.m. — A detention officer brought a breakfast tray to the holding cell and attempted to wake Dominguez. Another officer entered the cell and checked for pulse.
- 5:19 a.m. — Guilford Metro 911 received a call for EMS from the detention staff.
- 5:20 a.m. — CPR was started on Dominguez.
- 5:25 a.m. — First responders from the Greensboro Fire Department arrived at the holding cell. EMS arrived shortly thereafter and took over the administration of CPR.
- 5:28 a.m. — Dominguez is moved from the cell into the booking area where CPR continues.
- 6:04 a.m. — Dominguez is placed into an ambulance by Guilford County EMS.
- 6:06 a.m. — The ambulance departed from the jail in-route to Moses Cone Hospital.
- 6:13 a.m. — Dominguez was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital
According the sheriff's office, investigators have reviewed the video recorded by the camera in the holding cell, which reportedly shows Dominguez breathing at least up until 4:46 a.m. Jail nurses also reported to the detention staff that first responders detected a pulse for Dominguez prior to transporting her to the hospital, the sheriff's office said.
The jail video establishes that no physical force was used on Dominguez by the police department of sheriff's deputies at the jail, according to the sheriff's office.
