Today's event observing National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day postponed due to weather, Guilford health officials say

GREENSBORO — Due to inclement weather, Guilford County health officials announced they are postponing an event that was scheduled today in observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.
The event, originally scheduled for noon until 3 p.m. today at 1002 S Eugene St., will be rescheduled. Details will be posted once they become available.
