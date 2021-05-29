Tom Hubert left the family dairy farm to become a Koury executive. His fingerprints are all over development in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — The words leap off the page.
How as a boy, Tom Hubert would occasionally defy his mother’s orders and swim in the creek on a hot day, only to be caught when he came home all blue from the dye the textile companies dumped in the water, according to a line in his cleverly-written obituary.
How Hubert’s father, Paul Demming “PD” “Cowboy” Hubert, sold the family dairy farm, which includes the land that stretches over where Four Seasons Town Centre now sits to behind the Greensboro Coliseum, to home builders Kirkman & Koury in 1955. The Koury in that firm is Joe Koury — the late real estate magnate and businessman and Koury Convention Center namesake.
That real estate transaction with Koury also marked the beginning of Hubert’s professional career.
As part of the deal PD made with Joe Koury, Koury would have to give son Tom a job.
Fortunately, it worked out on both sides.
“Tom was indeed personable, but more importantly, he was one of the most intelligent people I’ve known,” said his ex-wife Esther Marus.
The 88-year-old Hubert, a Greensboro Senior High (now Grimsley) graduate and Jaycee (most recently of the Jaycee Old-timers Cracked Pot Chapter), died April 4, having left his fingerprints all over the growth of his hometown. But for history buffs, those who might recognize local landmarks or the people who devour autobiographies of the less-than-famous, his life’s journey offers fascinating connections and colorful tales.
In his early adult life, he was “alleged to have gone down to the railroad tracks Friday nights and acquired mason jars to help spice up the weekend,” according to the family, and “that habit may explain the Zoot Suit that went missing sometime after he left the house but before he returned.”
As a cook, the later-years bachelor specialized in French Onion soup in the winter, gazpacho in the summer and sweet potato souffle year-round. The “pièce de résistance,” they say, was his standing rib roast cooked over charcoal.
“Indeed, he instilled in his children that would listen,” according to the obituary, “a righteous disdain for gas grills.”
‘Violated one of granddad’s rules’
When he died, Hubert had spent his last years near Atlanta in Cummings, Ga., where his daughter had built an addition to her home, which allowed him to be close to his grandchildren, Jessica and Brianna.
Hubert, however, had lived most of his life in Greensboro, with children now ranging in age from 52 to 64. He was born at Moses Cone.
Because of those deep roots, his family is hosting a service and reception with food and drinks beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, at Shelter 10 at Bryan Park.
His parents had come South to Guilford County from Illinois in the 1930s, with a bunch of cows in tow for itinerant farming.
His only brother, U.S. Army Air Force Lt. Mark Hubert, became the first WWII casualty from Guilford County. With the insurance money from the Purple Heart recipient’s death, his parents bought the Piedmont Dairy Farm near what would become the Rainbow/Meadowood neighborhoods in Greensboro, and more farm land in Randolph County to raise beef cattle.
They had known struggles before that happened and Hubert, who had five sisters, got one of his first lessons in human kindness from his mother in the aftermath of the Depression.
“His mother would often provide dinner and food to neighbors since they lived on a farm and had plenty to eat,” said Hubert’s daughter, Ann Burton, of Cummings, Ga.
He loved animals as a boy, and had a pet pig. Much like Wilbur in Charlotte’s Web, he was the runt of the litter, Burton recalled of the pet her father also slept with and treated like a favorite puppy.
“The pig would follow him to school, and was basically his best friend as a child,” Burton said. “Unlike Wilbur, though, the pig’s name was Gertie.”
It had been named after a relative.
“It violated one of granddad’s rules — ‘You don’t make pets out of your food,’ “ son Tom Hubert Jr., said.
On the farm, Hubert’s chores had included waking up at 4 a.m. and helping milk the cows, before heading to school.
Cows have to be milked twice a day or they will stop producing milk and his dad’s generation was thrifty. The elder Hubert had put off buying an automatic milking machine until the day the hired help didn’t show up and his son spent the entire day milking the herd of 140 or so cows by hand. When he finished the morning’s round, it was time for the evening round and that lasted the entire day, leaving his hands badly swollen.
“The next day granddad had somebody in there installing an automatic milking machine,” said Tom Hubert Jr., who lives in Norfolk, Va.
At times on the farm there would be German prisoners of war helping with the chores. These German POWs were being housed at a place called the Overseas Replacement Depot off Bessemer Avenue in the 1940s, and the federal government paid them 80 cents a day, per the Geneva Conventions.
Hubert’s parents later bought a house near Our Lady of Grace, a Catholic church off West Market Street, because his mother didn’t drive and she wanted to be able to walk to Mass there. They were proud of their brood.
“They came from a pretty humble background and he and his siblings did reasonably well,” Aldo Hubert, the youngest of Hubert’s children, who still lives in Greensboro, said of his father’s boyhood and family life. “There was a lot of love and a lot of joy, too.”
Hubert’s sister Mary had been a beloved delivery room nurse at Moses Cone Hospital, according to stories that circulated, having helped bring so many babies into the world — including her niece and nephews. She had also worked in the student infirmary at UNCG.
Hubert, “affectionately known as ‘Moo-Moo’ by his classmates for obvious reasons,” graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1951, according to the obituary written by his son Aldo from a collection of family stories.
“Tommy was a wonderful human being,” said Margaret Underwood, one of those classmates.
One of Underwood’s most treasured finds is a photo of Hubert in casual trousers and a white button-down shirt and loafers, feigning sleep on the grass while wrapped in a sleeping cow’s embrace — perhaps for the school’s yearbook.
“The cow may have been named Margaret, after me!” Underwood said of their close friendship.
He told her he had named a cow after her.
Tom met Esther Marus at St. Benedict’s, where he was an usher and she attended Mass on the Sundays she was home from Sacred Heart College.
They married on June 16, 1956, at Our Lady of Grace.
“Together we reared our five gifted, talented and delightful children,” Marus said.
And, after their divorce, became and stayed friends on Facebook.
‘A sincerely affable man, liked by all who knew him’
Koury did what he said as part of the sale of the dairy farm and Hubert, who had been working in the men’s section of the Ellis Stone Department store, which became Thalhimers, joined Kirkman & Koury.
He started out as a salesman and in a few short years was vice president and eventually executive vice president.
Hubert brokered land development deals and acquisitions involving thousands and thousands of homes, apartments and subdivisions, and handled all the rezoning requests through the city’s planning meetings and City Council for what became the Koury Corp.
He was good at what he did because he was able to explain something complex in such terms as to make it completely understandable, Marus said.
He had not gone the traditional college route.
He had “augmented his solid Catholic education” by reading the Wall Street Journal — he got damaged papers at either end of the stack from the paper boy for free. He also credited the Latin that was mandatory at the school run by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church near downtown for expanding his vocabulary.
Hubert was also an active member of the local Home Builders Association, holding several offices, as well as a member of the National Board of Directors. In addition to the Home Builders, he was very active in the Greensboro Jaycees, holding several offices including projector editor, vice president and president. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club and mentor for Junior Achievement.
He made lifelong friends in those organizations.
“We expect this is due in large part to the fact that Tom was a sincerely affable man, liked by all who knew him,” the family wrote in his obituary. “He was quick with a smile, a joke and a drink.”
While with the Jaycees he was active with the Greater Greensboro Open (now the Wyndham Championship). Though not very good at golf, he was an avid watcher.
He was remarkable, said son Paul “Chip” Hubert of Omaha. He says don’t just take his word.
When Hubert lived on Tremont Drive years later, his next-door neighbors had a cat that had kittens. A pit bull killed all the cats except one kitten, which was traumatized and wouldn’t let anyone get near it, even the owners, Paul Hubert said.
“Dad made it his mission to befriend the cat and eventually had it eating out of his hand and letting Dad pet it,” he said. “The cat never trusted anyone else and would run like hell whenever anyone else got close to it. I think it shows what kind of person Dad was.”
