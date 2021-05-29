Tom Hubert left the family dairy farm to become a Koury executive. His fingerprints are all over development in Greensboro.

And, after their divorce, became and stayed friends on Facebook.

‘A sincerely affable man, liked by all who knew him’

Koury did what he said as part of the sale of the dairy farm and Hubert, who had been working in the men’s section of the Ellis Stone Department store, which became Thalhimers, joined Kirkman & Koury.

He started out as a salesman and in a few short years was vice president and eventually executive vice president.

Hubert brokered land development deals and acquisitions involving thousands and thousands of homes, apartments and subdivisions, and handled all the rezoning requests through the city’s planning meetings and City Council for what became the Koury Corp.

He was good at what he did because he was able to explain something complex in such terms as to make it completely understandable, Marus said.

He had not gone the traditional college route.

He had “augmented his solid Catholic education” by reading the Wall Street Journal — he got damaged papers at either end of the stack from the paper boy for free. He also credited the Latin that was mandatory at the school run by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church near downtown for expanding his vocabulary.