One man was killed after a tree fell on top of his car as he was driving along East Cone Boulevard. The storm system also damaged other areas of North Carolina and Virginia that day.

In the aftermath, volunteers from around the region came together to bring food, bottled water, clean clothes and household items in their efforts to help residents whose homes were damaged. Others helped residents pick up belongings and assist with clearing many of the trees downed that day.

Tarps draped damaged rooftops until repairs could be made, and nearly 140 families had to find new homes.

Families with children in the three damaged schools well remember being back in classes a week after the storm hit, although in new locations for the rest of the school year, doubled up with other schools that had space available.

Multiple agencies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Red Cross arrived to assist residents with aid and assistance.

By summer of 2018, FEMA had approved more than 200 applications totaling nearly $592,000 for residents of Guilford and Rockingham counties who suffered damages from the tornado.

Habitat for Humanity, local nonprofits and area businesses also quickly responded.

"Habitat was on the ground immediately and working with the neighborhoods" after the tornado, Christine Byrd, Habitat's director of development and communications, said Friday. "We wanted to determine the best use of funding by working with other agencies and the city."

Six homes were built — and some rebuilt in Lincoln Heights, she said.

"We just finished the last home in that neighborhood," Byrd said. "It seems like a long time, but there was a global pandemic in the middle of that."

The homeowner is expected to close on it next month, she said.

The typical peak tornado season in North Carolina runs from March through May, though tornadoes can occur at any time of year, according to the National Weather Service.