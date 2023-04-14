GREENSBORO — It was just five years ago, April 15 on a Sunday afternoon, when residents scattered for safety as an EF2 tornado upended life in the city's east side.
Along the tornado's path, it damaged an estimated 1,000 structures — including Hampton, Erwin Montessori and Peeler elementary schools — and battered the neighborhoods of Hampton, Heath, Dudley Heights and Lincoln Heights.
"I remember it very well," Steven Grose, emergency management division director for Guilford County, said Friday. "Within 17 minutes of issuing the tornado warning, we activated the emergency operations center."
Grose, who said the division works very closely with the National Weather Service, recalled that 911 calls reporting damage in east Greensboro began coming in about the same time the tornado warning was issued.
By 6 p.m. that day, the emergency operations center was fully staffed to support first responders and begin looking at what needed to happen in the coming days and weeks, Grose said.
That 2018 storm, with winds as high as 135 mph, caused an estimated $48 million in total damages in Guilford County, with $30 million of that in damage to homes.
Grose said 95% of the damaged buildings were in east Greensboro.
One man was killed after a tree fell on top of his car as he was driving along East Cone Boulevard. The storm system also damaged other areas of North Carolina and Virginia that day.
In the aftermath, volunteers from around the region came together to bring food, bottled water, clean clothes and household items in their efforts to help residents whose homes were damaged. Others helped residents pick up belongings and assist with clearing many of the trees downed that day.
Tarps draped damaged rooftops until repairs could be made, and nearly 140 families had to find new homes.
Families with children in the three damaged schools well remember being back in classes a week after the storm hit, although in new locations for the rest of the school year, doubled up with other schools that had space available.
Multiple agencies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Red Cross arrived to assist residents with aid and assistance.
By summer of 2018, FEMA had approved more than 200 applications totaling nearly $592,000 for residents of Guilford and Rockingham counties who suffered damages from the tornado.
Habitat for Humanity, local nonprofits and area businesses also quickly responded.
"Habitat was on the ground immediately and working with the neighborhoods" after the tornado, Christine Byrd, Habitat's director of development and communications, said Friday. "We wanted to determine the best use of funding by working with other agencies and the city."
Six homes were built — and some rebuilt in Lincoln Heights, she said.
"We just finished the last home in that neighborhood," Byrd said. "It seems like a long time, but there was a global pandemic in the middle of that."
The homeowner is expected to close on it next month, she said.
The typical peak tornado season in North Carolina runs from March through May, though tornadoes can occur at any time of year, according to the National Weather Service.
