Tornadoes confirmed in High Point and Whitsett

David and Gail Brewer's 1999 Dodge truck was crushed by a oak tree that fell during the storm at their home on Baker Road in High Point on Thursday. Gail Baker said "Our cat started squalling like a baby," as the storm approached and they sheltered in the living room floor.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Staff report
The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes in North Carolina associated with Thursday's severe storms, two of them in Guilford County. No injuries were were reported, though several buildings were damaged.
An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph was confirmed near Whitsett late Thursday afternoon, the NWS said.
The tornado was on the ground intermittently for approximately 5 minutes and traveled about 2½ miles to the northeast.
An EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 85 mph also touched down in High Point and traveled for about a mile, the NWS said. It remained on the ground for about five minutes.
An EF-1 tornado also touched down in Orange County, with estimated peak winds of 100 mph. It traveled about 4.25 miles for about six minutes, the NWS said.
A utility crew make repairs to poles at Brentwood Street and Townsend Avenue in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
David and Gail Brewer's 1999 Dodge truck was crushed by a oak tree that fell during the storm at their home on Baker Road in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Gail Baker said "Our cat started squalling like a baby." as the storm approached and they sheltered in the living room floor.
Three large oak trees the fell across Kellywood Drive, prohibiting residents of the dead-end street from entering or exiting their neighborhood on Thursday.
Walt Unks, Winston-Salem Journal
A utility crew make repairs to poles at Brentwood Street and Townsend Avenue in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
A utility crew make repairs to poles at Brentwood Street and Townsend Avenue in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
A utility crew make repairs to poles at Brentwood Street and Townsend Avenue in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Residents of Kellywood Drive, a dead-end street off of Baker Road in High Point, wait for utility crews to remove three large oak trees the fell across the entrance to their road, Thursday, March 18, 2021. A storm with powerful winds blew through the area in the mid-afternoon Thursday.
Walt Unks, Winston-Salem Journal
