Tornadoes confirmed in High Point and Whitsett

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes in North Carolina associated with Thursday's severe storms, two of them in Guilford County. No injuries were were reported, though several buildings were damaged.

An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph was confirmed near Whitsett late Thursday afternoon, the NWS said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tornado was on the ground intermittently for approximately 5 minutes and traveled about 2½ miles to the northeast.

An EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 85 mph also touched down in High Point and traveled for about a mile, the NWS said. It remained on the ground for about five minutes.

An EF-1 tornado also touched down in Orange County, with estimated peak winds of 100 mph. It traveled about 4.25 miles for about six minutes, the NWS said.