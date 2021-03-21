 Skip to main content
Tornadoes confirmed in High Point and Whitsett
Tornadoes confirmed in High Point and Whitsett

David and Gail Brewer's 1999 Dodge truck was crushed by a oak tree that fell during the storm at their home on Baker Road in High Point on Thursday. Gail Baker said "Our cat started squalling like a baby," as the storm approached and they sheltered in the living room floor.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes in North Carolina associated with Thursday's severe storms, two of them in Guilford County. No injuries were were reported, though several buildings were damaged.

An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph was confirmed near Whitsett late Thursday afternoon, the NWS said.

Damage reported after strong storm hits High Point

The tornado was on the ground intermittently for approximately 5 minutes and traveled about 2½ miles to the northeast.

An EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 85 mph also touched down in High Point and traveled for about a mile, the NWS said. It remained on the ground for about five minutes.

An EF-1 tornado also touched down in Orange County, with estimated peak winds of 100 mph. It traveled about 4.25 miles for about six minutes, the NWS said.

